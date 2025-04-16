Trump’s Most Hated Judge Calls Out ‘Criminal Contempt’ in Deportation Flights

President Donald Trump’s most hated judge found probable cause to hold his administration in “criminal contempt” for defying an earlier order to halt some of its deportation efforts.

The court opinion issued by Federal Judge James Boasberg Wednesday begins the process of holding Trump legally accountable for these actions.

On March 15, Boasberg had ordered two planes carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members to reverse course (while in the air) after he issued an order halting deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, a 200-year-old wartime law.

The Trump administration ignored his ruling; the 200-some migrants onboard were, upon landing in El Salvador, subsequently locked up in a “mega-prison.”