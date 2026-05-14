Politics

Trump Floored by Discovery About Chinese Food on State Visit

DIM SUMMIT

Big Macs were not on the menu at the state banquet in Beijing.

Tom Latchem
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Donald Trump appeared awed by the sheer number of Chinese restaurants in the United States during a state banquet toast with Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.

The 79-year-old McDonald’s superfan—whose famed order, per his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s 2017 book Let Trump Be Trump, consists of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate “malted”—took the stage at the Great Hall of the People to laud the close ties between the two superpowers.

FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
Trump loves McDonald's but praised the rise of Chinese food to President Xi. Pool/Getty Images

Speaking after a day of high-stakes meetings with Xi, 72, the president told the room: “Just as many Chinese now love basketball and blue jeans, Chinese restaurants in America today outnumber the five largest fast food chains in the United States all combined.”

“That’s a pretty big statement,” Trump added.

The president also described the day’s talks as “extremely positive and productive” and thanked Xi for a “magnificent welcome,” while reaching back through history to cite Franklin Roosevelt’s wartime references to “the brave people of China” and 250 years of U.S.-China trade. He closed by inviting Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, to the White House on September 24.

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a toast during a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on May 14, 2026 in Beijing, China. Both President Trump and President Xi addressed ways to enhance bilateral economic cooperation and investment, and agreed that Iran should not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. According to Chinese state media, Xi emphasized the importance of the Taiwan issue, and that a mishandling could sour U.S.-China relations.
Trump makes a toast during the state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

It was a warmer scene than the one playing out at 30,000 feet earlier in the week, when, as the Daily Beast reported, Trump’s special assistant Margo Martin shared an Air Force One menu featuring a forlorn-looking beef stir fry garnished with a pair of spring rolls, plated up on gilded china and rounded off with a misjudged fortune cookie.

Trump’s last state banquet in Beijing in 2017 saw Chinese chefs cater to his palate with stewed beef steak in tomato sauce—a diplomatic wink to his fondness for well-done steak doused in ketchup—along with kung pao chicken, Newsweek reported at the time.

This time around, guests were served lobster in tomato soup, crispy beef ribs, and Beijing roast duck, followed by tiramisu and fruit.

Trump’s McDonald’s habit has been picked over by members of his own Cabinet. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, told podcaster Joe Rogan in February that Trump only trusts fast food on the road because he fears local restaurants will poison him.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Tom Latchem

Tom Latchem

Lead Global Correspondent

tom.latchem@thedailybeast.com

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