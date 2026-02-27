RFK Jr. Reveals Trump’s Paranoid Reason for Eating Junk Food

President Donald Trump’s obsession with fast food is driven by his fear of food poisoning, his Health and Human Services secretary has revealed.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed to Joe Rogan on Friday that Trump eats healthy at the White House and at Mar-a-Lago—but not anywhere else.

“When he’s on the road, he eats like fast food because he trusts it,” Kennedy said. “He doesn’t want to—he doesn’t want to eat in some local place where, you know, he gets food poisoning or something. But when he’s at home, at the White House, or Mar-a-Lago, it is the, you know, it’s all, like, locally sourced, incredible food.”

Health nut Robert F. Kennedy offered a reluctant smile when he was served McDonald’s while traveling with President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Donald Trump Campaign

Kennedy, 72, has repeatedly expressed concerns about Trump’s diet, especially as he inches closer to becoming an octogenarian this summer. The health nut has likened Trump’s diet on Air Force One to “poison.”

The secretary said in January—and reiterated his shock on Rogan’s show—that he does not understand how Trump has the energy that he does despite a steady diet of McDonald’s, candy, and Diet Coke, which he said was akin to him “pumping himself full of poison all day long.”

Donald Trump is known to down Diet Coke throughout the day. AP

Kennedy said Friday, “Dana White told me that he’s known [Trump] for 20 years, and he’s never seen him drink water.”

Despite the president—whose physical fitness is clearly slipping, which the Daily Beast has led the way in documenting—not being a model example of the Make America Healthy Again movement, Kennedy told Rogan that he is supportive of all MAHA initiatives, like removing the ability to purchase soda with SNAP benefits.

Kennedy is not the first person to note Trump’s food poisoning paranoia with non-chain restaurants. Sources have told Inside Trump’s Head co-host Michael Wolff that Trump prefers fast food joints like McDonald’s because they are consistently clean and safe. Trump is also a known germophobe.

The president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, revealed in his 2022 memoir Breaking History that Trump’s go-to order at McDonald’s is a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, fries, and a vanilla shake. That is slightly down from Trump’s supposed order during his initial presidential campaign.

Corey Lewandowski, a top DHS adviser and alleged lover of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, was Trump’s first campaign manager. He revealed in 2017 that his McDonald’s order included “two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted,” a haul that totals a whopping 2,400 calories.

Even with personal chefs flying on Air Force One with the president, his staff has shared photos of meals that would make Kennedy wince—like an AF-1-branded burger paired with onion rings, ketchup, honey mustard, and a chocolate-caramel brownie that Dan Scavino shared on April 26.

This meal was served aboard Air Force One the same day President Donald Trump traveled to the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis. Dan Scavino/X

Not helping Trump’s physique is his aversion to exercise beyond playing golf. He said of exercise in a New Year’s Day interview with the Wall Street Journal, “I just don’t like it. It’s boring.”

He added, “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours, like some people do, that’s not for me.”