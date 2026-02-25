Trump, 79, Slathers Bruised Hand in Makeup for SOTU Speech

Donald Trump again covered his bruised right hand in makeup—this time for his first official State of the Union address of his second term.

Trump, 79, attempted to cover up the discoloration with makeup, which he has said takes “about 10 seconds” to apply.

The White House has attributed the bruising, which first drew public scrutiny exactly one year ago, to Trump’s higher-than-normal aspirin dosage, as well as frequent handshaking.

Trump and the first lady leave the White House for the Capitol for the State of the Union address. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Trump and the first lady leave the White House for the Capitol for the State of the Union address. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?” Trump told The Wall Street Journal in January.

Trump has also been seen often with swollen ankles, though no shots of those parts of his body were visible Tuesday night.

Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

Trump delivered the first State of the Union address of his second term on Tuesday. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Last July, the White House announced that the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which makes it difficult for blood to return from the lower extremities to the heart.

It was around that time when Trump, the oldest person inaugurated as president, first began talking about getting into “heaven.”

The Daily Beast has been leading the way on both fronts, as well as the significance of Trump’s October MRI and his frequent boasts of “acing” cognitive tests. The president has also appeared to doze off during Cabinet meetings, and has had mental slip-ups, like confusing California Rep. Nancy Pelosi with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

When reached for comment, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Beast in a statement: “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”