Trump’s Disgusting Bedroom Habit Exposed: Wolff

Donald Trump’s biographer says the president caused a stir in the White House over his unsavory mealtime routine.

Author Michael Wolff shared on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that there was a “major kerfluffle” when Trump moved into the White House in 2017 because “he didn’t like to eat in the dining room.”

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“He liked to eat in his bedroom,” said Wolff, who was granted access to the White House during the early months of Trump’s first term.

“In the bed, I suppose,” he said, adding: “When he originally got there, it really sounded like he was, you know, like the feral child.”

The author, who wrote his 2018 bestseller Fire and Fury based on his time in the White House, noted that “it was always a burger,” which the president would “send out for.”

Co-host Joanna Coles asked Wolff if Trump, 79, takes precautions with his food or employs a food tester, given the past attempts on his life.

Last year, Trump worked at a McDonald’s in what was perhaps the most successful publicity stunt of the 2024 election cycle, though he reportedly only spent five minutes working the fry station. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

“Well, his food tester is Mr. McDonald,” Wolff responded. “One of the reasons that he likes McDonald’s is that all this food is prepackaged and nobody’s hands touch it. Therefore, it’s much safer.”

Trump’s love affair with the fast food chain has been well documented. During his rambling speech at a McDonald’s economic summit earlier this month, Trump told the burger giant he was “one of your all-time most loyal customers.”

After the summit, the White House’s official X account posted an AI-generated image of McDonald’s trademark golden arches placed on top of the White House, drawing ridicule online.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, revealed in his 2022 memoir Breaking History that the commander-in-chief’s go-to order is a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, fries, and a vanilla shake. Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters gave a similar description of the president’s order in October.

The White House's AI-generated photo posted on X. X

“Does Trump have disordered eating?” Coles asked Wolff.

“I would say if orderly eating is somewhat of a broad palate, he certainly does. I mean, it’s incredibly limited. It’s basically limited to... beef,” Wolff replied.

He later added, “I think he’s having a hamburger for Thanksgiving.”

Wolff, who has dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, predicted that the president’s golf club in Palm Beach, Florida, would host a buffet for the holiday.

Trump “loves a buffet,” according to Michael Wolff. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“Trump loves a buffet. And the Trump people love to point out, this is not a hotel buffet—which have been really devalued over the years—this is like the old-fashioned buffet,” he said.

“There’s the hams, the pork station, the beef station, and the lobster station. They speak of this as a real kind of achievement to be able to go to the buffet at the golf club.”

Coles observed, “It speaks to a certain lavishness and luxury lifestyle that we thought of in the sort of ’60s and ’70s.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.