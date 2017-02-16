Trump: Flynn Was ‘Just Doing His Job’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
During what some described as an “unhinged,” “wild” Thursday presser, President Trump said former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was “just doing his job” when he reportedly spoke numerous times with Russia’s ambassador about the sanctions levied on the country by the Obama administration, and then misled Vice President Mike Pence about those conversations. The president gave contradictory messages about Flynn, saying at one point that the retired general did not do “anything wrong,” adding: “He was just doing his job.” Trump, of course, asked Flynn to resign his post earlier this week, citing the fact that he misled Pence about the content of the conversations with the Russian ambassador.