Trump Foe Bashes Vance After ABC Interview Blow-Up

JB Pritzker came in all guns blazing against JD Vance after the vice president smeared him during a live interview.

The Illinois governor immediately followed Vance on This Week Sunday, shortly after George Stephanopoulos cut off the VP mid-sentence and cued the commercials.

While Stephanopoulos seemed to run out of patience with Vance after asking him three times whether he agreed with Trump’s opinion that Pritzker is a criminal, Pritzker was far more forthcoming with his own responses.

George Stephanopoulos asked Pritzker for a 'response' after JD Vance claimed that the governor's actions could be criminal. ABC

“I know you just heard Vice President Vance,” Stephanopoulos began. “He didn’t directly answer whether he agreed with President Trump that you have committed a crime.”

The ABC host then asked: “What what he did say was it seems pretty criminal to him, your behavior. What’s your response?”

Prtizker firmly stated: “Well, you just heard a tidal wave of lies from the vice president of the United States.

“It’s a bit shocking, and you heard over and over again him just making things up on national television with you.”

Following after Vance's abrupt disappearance, Pritzker slammed the VP for 'making things up' and the administration's 'lack of integrity.' ABC

The Democrat continued: “You know, there is a reason why the judge here in federal court said that the administration lacks credibility and why even the Nobel Prize committee chair said that the administration lacks integrity.”

Prtizker then described Trump’s vendetta against his political foes, but made it clear that he saw nothing criminal about his wish to keep the National Guard out of Chicago.

“This administration, led by a 34-time convicted felon, is threatening to jail people that are their political opponents,” he said.

Trump has recently called for both Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to be jailed for 'not protecting ICE' and resisting National Guard deployment. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“They are making things up to go after people. We are seeing it day in and day out. And the fact that he’s made a threat against me, I’m not afraid. I’m going to stand up for the people of my state.”

During Vance’s interview, the conversation became tense when the vice president refused to directly answer whether Pritzker was a criminal—before ultimately saying the governor should “suffer some consequences” for “failing” in his job.

After two failed attempts to get an answer, Stephanopoulos attempted take three.

“It’s really a yes or no question. Do you believe he committed a crime?” he asked.

“George, you’re going to keep asking this question, and I’m going to keep on telling you that Governor Pritzker has failed to do his job. He should suffer some consequences,” Vance responded.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Trump said Pritzker should be in jail. Do you think Pritzker has committed a crime?



JD VANCE: Well I think Gov. Pritzker has certainly failed to keep the people of Illinois safe



STEPHANOPOULOS: I asked if you agree with Trump that Pritzker has committed a crime… pic.twitter.com/A7DMFRqyYg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2025

He then seemed to change his tune slightly and suggest that—in his eyes—Pritzker’s governance was worthy of a legal investigation.