CNN Host Fact-Checked After Calling MAGA Rep an ‘Attorney’

Dana Bash has been called out after giving Jim Jordan a lofty title he’s never earned.

The Ohio congressman appeared on State of the Union Sunday, and got into a heated debate with CNN host Bash over the DOJ’s current warpath against Donald Trump’s enemies.

At one point, Bash asked Jordan to put his “attorney” cap on and consider whether the president’s actions were actually working to undermine the importance of the DOJ—and while Jordan was happy to take on the attorney role, viewers at home were quick to point out that he had no right to.

While Jordan attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, he never sat for the bar exam to become a licensed attorney.

CNN host Dana Bash called Jim Jordan an 'attorney,' and Twitter users were quick to correct her when Jordan didn't. CNN

Bash made the flub while discussing Trump’s public demands for certain individuals to be targeted for investigation by the DOJ.

“Are you worried, as, you know, an attorney and somebody who understands how these cases work, that what the president‘s comments are doing is actually undermining the cases when they actually come before a judge and jury?” she asked.

House judiciary committee chairman Jordan didn’t clarify that he wasn’t an attorney, but instead glibly responded: “I mean, we‘ll see how that all shakes. I‘m not worried about that.”

Congressman Jordan used his legal knowhow to passionately defend Trump's use of the DOJ against his enemies. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

He then turned his attention to former FBI director James Comey, who was indicted soon after Trump called for him to be investigated in a Truth Social post.

“Again, they‘re going to prosecute the case. Mr Comey is presumed innocent. That‘s one of the great things about our system. And they will present the evidence in the court and we‘ll see what happens as they move forward,” he said.

“But I am comfortable with them moving forward. I am comfortable with the indictment.”

On X soon after the interview aired, viewers were less shocked about Jordan’s full support of the weaponization of the DOJ, and more shocked that Bash had called him an attorney at all.

“Dana Bash calling Jim Jordan an attorney is like calling a rodeo clown a neurosurgeon — technically entertaining, but nowhere near the same profession," one person wrote.

Jordan is not an attorney and isn't able to practice law, with a spokesperson confirming that he's never taken the bar exam. Kevin Dietsch

A second tagged the CNN host and urged: “...please stop spreading misinformation. Jim Jordan is NOT an attorney he never ever passed the BAR he’s too damn dumb.”