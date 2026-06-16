Trump Foe Roasts White House for Picking Fight With the Weather

Seth Meyers trolled the White House for picking a fight with the weather.

The Late Night host devoted a segment to the Trump administration’s extraordinary decision to go to war with The Weather Channel after it accurately forecast rain, wind, and mosquitoes for President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday UFC extravaganza on the White House lawn on Sunday.

The White House’s official Rapid Response account had fired off a post on X calling the forecaster a “friendless loser” for its coverage, offering exceptional fodder for a Trump-critical comic.

“I’m sorry, they’re a friendless loser? OK, person who just picked a fight with The Weather Channel,” he said. “I mean, I know when I hang with my bros, all we do is fight with cable channels. ‘Yo, you just see what QVC just said? This cannot stand.’”

A post on X warned that Trump’s UFC event could face delays due to weather conditions. The Weather Channel/X

Meyers also suggested the president might actually have appreciated the warning. “You know, it was his 80th birthday party after all, and you might wanna warn him about rain since he knows about how to operate an umbrella,” Meyers said, before rolling what he called “a late-night classic”—the clip of Trump visibly struggling with an umbrella while boarding Air Force One.

The White House post that triggered the segment had called The Weather Channel’s forecast “bulls--t clickbait” that “apparently doesn’t sit well with the friendless loser who wrote this.”

Meyers couldn’t resist. NBC

The forecast in question had warned of a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms, wind gusts up to 34 mph, a triple-digit heat index, and “massive swarms of mosquitoes and gnats.” It also flagged that a single lightning strike within eight miles would trigger an automatic 30-minute event freeze.

The fights were ultimately delayed by roughly 45 minutes after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Washington area.

None of that deterred Trump’s allies from declaring the forecast fake news. White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino posted at 1:22 a.m. “ZERO RAIN! ZERO WINDS!! ZERO MOSQUITOES!!!” alongside laughing and clown emojis—even as footage from the evening showed trees visibly shaking nearby.

Deputy assistant to the president Kaelan Dorr wrote that The Weather Channel “couldn’t have been more wrong,” adding, “YIKES!!!!”

Ominous clouds loomed over the UFC event, and the fights were were delayed 45 minutes due to the weather. Amber Searls/Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Fired Kennedy Center boss Ric Grenell went further, suggesting a left-wing conspiracy.

“The Weather Channel is owned by an activist left wing private equity firm called Francisco Partners,” he posted.