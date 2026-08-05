Trump Fumes at Humiliating Poll Number in Bonkers Rant

Donald Trump has imploded over polling that suggests he’s failing on the economy.

The president, 80, was speaking to Fox News when he flew off the handle about his shoddy poll numbers, which have tumbled consistently during his second term.

He returned to the White House on the promise of making everyday Americans better off. Since then, he has started a war and overseen a cost-of-living crisis that has caused the prices of groceries and gas to skyrocket.

Trump bragged about the economy as he delivered remarks on the "Trump Accounts" program. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

He complained to Fox that his work on the economy wasn’t getting the media attention it deserved, saying, “People don’t know. Then [the press say] ‘in the economy Trump is at 42 percent.’ I shouldn’t be. We have the greatest economy, maybe in the history of the world for any country.”

An AP-NORC poll on Sunday found that just 32 percent of voters approve of how Trump is handling the economy—10 points lower than the president thought.

In mid-July, CNBC reported that 61 percent of voters had a pessimistic outlook on the economy. Meanwhile, Reuters/Ipsos found that for the first time in almost a decade, voters trusted Democrats with the economy more than Republicans. And a Fox News poll in June found that just 31 percent of Americans approved of his handling of the economy.

His approval rate isn’t much to shout about either. CNN’s latest approval rating has him at 35 percent, the same as Ipsos and YouGov. Quinnipac is at 32. The Fox poll in June had him at 39 percent.

“Our trade deficit is way down,” Trump told Fox News at Night correspondent Trace Gallagher, having said that Republicans needed to talk more about “how well” the government is doing.

“There’s never been anything— it’s never gone down in history as it has during this little bit more than a year.” Trump has been in power for roughly 19 months.

A vast majority of Americans do not think the economy is in good shape. Fox News Channel

“We have $19.2 trillion being invested in the United States, and if I wouldn’t have won, you’d have had $10 trillion being taken out of the United States, and your welfare would have doubled and tripled, and we would have been bankrupt.”

Later in the interview, Trump returned to his sense of injustice about poor media coverage of his economy.

Asked by Gallagher about high gas prices, he claimed that oil companies were making “too much money,” before dialing in on the war with Iran’s impact on prices at the pump.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused gas prices to soar, but Trump said he is hopeful a deal is close that will bring them back “down in the threes and twos per gallon.”

Trump / Truth Social

After a meandering brag about his economic achievements, he added in disbelief: “And I read where we’re doing badly on the economy.

“Job numbers. We have more people working in the United States than ever in history. We’re doing an unbelievable job. Costs are coming down. They talk about cost; I inherited high cost, and they are coming down now. Food, groceries, all coming down. We’ve done a great job. We should be given an ‘A+’ on the economy. I think that is coming. People are starting to talk about it.”