Trump Gearing Up to Pardon American Servicemen Accused of War Crimes: Report

President Trump is reportedly preparing to pardon several American servicemen accused or convicted of war crimes. Two U.S. officials cited by The New York Times on Saturday say Trump has already ordered that the necessary paperwork be filed, a sign that the pardons may be timed to coincide with Memorial Day. Among those Trump hopes to pardon is Navy SEALS Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who is due to stand trial for allegedly shooting unarmed civilians in Iraq and knifing a captive enemy combatant. The pardons are also believed to include a former Blackwater contractor accused of gunning down dozens of unarmed Iraqis; Maj. Mathew L. Golsteyn, a Green Beret accused of killing an unarmed Afghan; and a group of Marine snipers accused of urinating on a dead Taliban fighter.