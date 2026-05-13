Trump Gets Brutal Economic Reality Check on Soaring Prices

President Donald Trump was hit with another brutal economic measure on Wednesday, as wholesale prices posted the largest monthly increase in more than four years.

It comes as Americans have become increasingly frustrated with the president over the higher cost of living in the U.S. as the Iran war drags on, driving up prices closer to home.

Wholesale prices rose 1.4 percent in April, well above the 0.5 percent economists had expected and double the 0.7 percent increase seen in March, according to the producer price index (PPI). It was the largest monthly increase since March 2022.

The latest economic data came one day after the inflation gauge showed prices skyrocketed for consumers last month, 0.6 percent or 3.8 percent from a year ago.