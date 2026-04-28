Trump Gets Death Stare From Melania After Public Diss

President Donald Trump was given one of Melania Trump’s trademark frosty death stares after he joked about the longevity of their marriage in front of King Charles.

A welcome ceremony for the British monarch took a slightly awkward turn on Tuesday after the president recounted the story of his parents, Fred and Mary Anne, and compared their marriage to his own.

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“She came to America at 19 and met my incredible father. We loved him so much. We all loved him. And we loved her. They were married for 63 years,” Trump said before turning around to look at the first lady behind him.

“And excuse me, if you don’t mind, that’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. I’m sorry, it’s just not going to work out that way.”

Melania Trump, dressed impeccably in a white silk-and-wool jacket and skirt by Ralph Lauren, Manolo Blahnik snake pumps and a wide straw hat, did not look impressed as Trump told his joke.

But the first lady eventually managed to force a smile as the crowd laughed.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla and U.S. first lady Melania Trump watch a pass in review during an arrival ceremony for the king and queen on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Melania Knauss, as she was known then, met Trump at a New York fashion week party in 1998 and married him at a Mar-a-Lago ceremony in 2005.

She was his third wife after Ivana Trump (who Trump married in 1977 and is the mother of Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric) and Marla Maples (who married Trump in 1993 and is the mother of Tiffany Trump).

The president’s fleeting moment of marital humor landed during the second day of a state visit by the King and Queen Camilla.

After a brief patch of rain - which Trump described as a “very British welcome” - the royals were treated to a ceremony known as reviewing the troops, the highest diplomatic honor that can be extended by the White House to a visiting head of state.

The pomp-filled ceremony featured a military parade, a 21-gun salute and a jet flyover.

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Matt McClain TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Matt McClain/REUTERS

Seated in the front row under black umbrellas were some of Trump’s top officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo were also spotted in the crowd.

But the visit, 250 years after America declared independence from England, also comes during a time of tension between the two countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to some of his officials and VIP guests as he arrives with first lady Melania Trump, Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla for the ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

Trump has repeatedly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his stance on the Iran war, accusing him of not assisting Washington to fight the regime or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The King has also been an active supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia, while the U.S has reduced its support for the country while pivoting more towards Moscow and its autocratic president Vladimir Putin.

The front pages of national newspapers on display in London showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaving Aylsham Police Station after he was released from custody on Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Picture date: Friday February 20, 2026. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images) Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The controversy surrounding sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is also an issue, with Trump repeatedly describing the matter as a hoax while Charles has openly addressed the scrutiny surrounding his brother, former Epstein associate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Despite concerns about Trump’s tendency to ramble and go-off script, the 79-year-old president managed to stick to his brief remarks on Tuesday, praising the shared history of the two countries.

Speaking two days after an apparent third assassination attempt on his life, a somewhat upbeat Trump declared that “Americans have no closer friends than the British.”

The president also complimented King Charles’ “beautiful accent” and revealed how his mother once had a crush on him.

“Any time the Queen was involved in a ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television,” Trump recalled.

Picture shows Donald Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, en route to New York. circa 1932. Cathy Brett/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

“She really did love the family, but I also remember her saying very clearly: ‘Look young. Charles. He’s so cute’.”

After holding a meeting with Trump off-camera, the King will later address a bipartisan session of the U.S Congress, followed by a state banquet at the White House on Tuesday evening.

He is expected to use his speech to Congress to call for “reconciliation and renewal” following strained relations between the U.S. and the UK.

“Time and again our two countries have always found ways to come together,” he is expected to say.