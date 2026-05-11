Trump Gives Bonkers Theory That Closing Strait of Hormuz Is ‘Genius’

President Donald Trump touted the closing of the Strait of Hormuz as “genius” as gas prices for Americans soar due to the war in Iran.

Trump, 79, took questions in the Oval Office on Monday, where he said he wanted to temporarily waive the federal gas tax as prices at the pump have skyrocketed because of his war.

He insisted that the closure of the crucial waterway in the Middle East was not actually a bad thing for the U.S.

“When people heard about losing Hormuz, they said, ‘Oh, this is, it’s genius.’ They’re finding other locations,” Trump said.

It comes as the cost of gas in the U.S. and oil around the world is up due to the stalled shipping through the Strait.

The president suggested that those who are calling the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “genius” will instead go to Texas for oil, even though that is not the only product that has seen skyrocketing prices due to the war, and oil companies have not pledged to increase U.S. production in response, but remain cautious.

Trump insisted companies were instead going to Texas, Louisiana and Alaska, while he also insisted prices would “drop like a rock” when the war ended.

However, the president did not paint a confident picture that the war would wrap up any time soon on Monday after he rejected Iran’s latest offer and indicated the ceasefire was barely holding.