Trump Gives New White House Feature Dictator-Coded Praise

President Donald Trump boasted that his newest renovation to the White House has turned it from a “dump” into his very own castle.

Trump, 80, shared a photo of his newly finished helipad vanity project on Truth Social Monday evening, praising its construction and touting it as “essentially indestructible.”

“This is the first picture taken of the new Heliport Landing Zone on the South Lawn of the White House!” Trump wrote. “It is magnificently made of carved granite in shades of Black and White. It is truly a work of art and, even the Trump Haters are saying, ‘Wow, that’s really good!’”

The president said the White House was a "dump" before he came around. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president bragged that the project, estimated at more than $5 million, was completed early and under budget, and tried to sell it as a “Gift to America.”

“As part of the Project, the poorly conditioned asphalt at the Main Entrance was replaced with Highest Grade, 4- and 5-inch-thick, White Granite!” he continued.

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman estimates that Trump spends 70 percent of his mental energy on his own vanity projects. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Trump added that the stone used has the “Highest Rating there is” and that there would be “no cracks, or defacement, EVER!”

“It is an Honor, ‘in my spare time,’ to bring back the Beauty and Magnificence of the White House, to levels it has never seen before, not even after its construction in 1792,” he concluded. “Like our Nation, under the Dumocrats, was in decline, the White House was a badly maintained ‘dump.’ Now, it is a Palace!”

The new installation has been a point of pride for the looks-obsessed president. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump had called for the helipad’s construction to be scrapped and restarted last month after he wasn’t happy with its initial progress, according to The Washington Post.

The heliport is only the president’s latest vain addition to the historic White House grounds. During his second term, Trump has also demolished the White House’s East Wing for his $600 million bunker ballroom, replaced the Rose Garden with a paved patio, and used superglue to attach gold ornaments throughout the Oval Office.

The helipad (left) and ballroom (right) under construction at the White House in August. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump’s helipad post was one of the tamer ones from Monday’s series of bonkers tirades.

The octogenarian president fired off six separate posts throughout the day about concerns over artificial intelligence, calling fears that the new tech would cause human extinction a “HOAX” and shaming Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for advocating “guardrails” on AI.