Trump Gives Unexpected Insight Into State of MAGA Marriages

Donald Trump has commented on the apparent difficulties within MAGA marriages in an off-the-cuff speech at the White House on Thursday night.

At the Congressional Ball in the Grand Foyer of the White House the president began by thanking all the “spouses and loved ones,” noting that they “make incredible sacrifices for us as politicians.”

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) delivers remarks as First Lady Melania Trump (R) looks during the Congressional Ball at the Grand Foyer of the White House on December 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted congressional members at the White House to celebrate the holiday season. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I call myself now a politician,” Trump said. “I never thought that was going to happen. I never thought that was going to happen, but it happened.”

Trump’s speech then detoured into a talk about House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, referencing a Congressional Baseball Game in June, 2017, where Scalise was shot.

Scalise and three other people were shot at the game in Alexandria, Virginia. Scalise was hit by a single bullet to the hip, which fractured bones, ruptured internal organs and caused severe bleeding.

Trump also managed to reference his own shooting, when an assassin’s bullet clipped his ear while he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania in July last year.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and his wife Jennifer, make their way to the Speaker's office on September 28, 2017, his first day back to the Hill after being injured in the shooting at the Republican baseball practice in June. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“I always say he’s got great courage because he got hit real hard,” Trump said of Scalise. “He got hit harder than I got hit. I got hit, too. But I got a little, you know, I have a throbbing feeling. He had much more than a throbbing feeling.”

The president then reflected on a moment involving Scalise’s devastated wife.

“They actually thought he wasn’t going to make it,” Trump said. “His wife was devastated. She was crying.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) stands next to his wife Jennifer Scalise as he talks to reporters after the House Republican conference nominated him to be Speaker of the House following a meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I found out that night you have a wife that loves you dearly. I know many wives would not even be crying,” Trump then added.

While he did not mention Jennifer Scalise by name, the assembled crowd laughed as Trump continued, “Your wife was absolutely a mess. She was crying. She was inconsolable, Steve. So, we found that out. But he made it.”

The president then turned his attention to Majority Whip Tom Emmer’s wife.

“A fantastic guy with a fantastic spouse,” Trump said of Emmer, again without mentioning his wife, Jacquie, by name.

“Tom is a great guy,” Trump continued. “He’s a handsome devil, isn’t he? With a with an unbelievable wife who puts up with a lot of stuff. She does not have an easy job. Tom, you are a difficult man.”

Trump did not explain what he meant by the remarks.

Minnesota 6th Congressional district winner Tom Emmer and his wife Jacqueline spoke to supporters at the Republican head quarters in the Loews Hotel Tuesday November 4 , 2014 in Minneapolis ,MN. Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Trump also shared a little insight into the dynamics of his own marriage at the Congressional Ball.

The first lady previewed she had a “new legislative initiative” coming next year and added “some of you already know about it because it’s already in the works.”

However her husband revealed he is not one of those people.