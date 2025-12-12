Trump, 79, Admits He Has No Idea What Melania Is Doing

Melania Trump revealed at a White House ball Thursday that she has a “legislative initiative” for next year—leaving her husband largely stumped.

The first lady gave characteristically brief remarks at the Congressional Ball, during which she thanked House Speaker Mike Johnson for helping pass the Take It Down Act earlier this year. Part of her Be Best initiative, the law criminalizes the distribution of “deepfake” images as well as unaltered intimate images without the subject’s consent.

Melania, 55, then turned to what she is eyeing for next year, but ultimately left the matter a guessing game.

“I hope you will be excited to support my new legislative initiative in 2026. Some of you already know about it because it’s already in the works,” she said before wrapping up her remarks.

The couple delivered remarks at the White House's Congressional Ball. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The president, retaking the podium, didn’t appear to have much inside knowledge.

“Well, I just heard about that for the first time. The only thing I can tell you—I know one thing for sure, Mr. Speaker,” Trump, 79, said, turning to Johnson.

“It’s going to be great for children, okay? I don’t know what it is she’s doing, but I know it’s going to be great for children, because she loves children, and...she’s got a wonderful boy, and she’s very proud of her boy,” Trump continued, referencing their 19-year-old son, Barron.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment about what the first lady is aiming to accomplish in the new year. The Office of the First Lady hasn’t publicly revealed any details, either.

When introducing the Take It Down Act in March, Trump explained the motivations of “Be Best,” which she launched during her husband’s first term.