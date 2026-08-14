Trump Goon Accidentally Reveals She’s Plastered Office With Own Photos

A top Donald Trump ally has inadvertently revealed her unusual office decor in a cringe TikTok video.

Kelly Loeffler, a former Georgia senator who is now head of the Small Business Administration, shared a video in which she appeared to struggle to talk and walk at the same time while answering softball questions from a member of her team.

Although the clip is only one minute long, Loeffler still managed to walk past several framed photos of herself hanging on the walls of the federal building.

One of the photos, taken in September 2025, sees Loeffler posing with National Guard troops who were deployed in California as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on anti-immigration raid protesters in Los Angeles.

The photo of Loeffler with National Guard troops is briefly seen in the background of the video. TikTok/sbagov

As Loeffler continues her walk down the corridor, a December 2024 photo of her standing next to Trump during a ceremony after he was awarded Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” honor comes into view.

Other photos in Loeffler’s video include one of her alongside Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and Texas Rep. Roger Williams ahead of the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on June 10, 2026.

Loeffler also posted the same image on her Instagram nearly two years ago. Instagram/Kelly Loeffler/

This photo is seen toward the end of Loeffler’s video. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

There is also a photo of Loeffler flanked by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and House Speaker Mike Johnson during a press conference last October.

Loeffler also made sure to praise herself, the work she is doing, and even her height while answering quick-fire questions in her TikTok video.

“After I had an incredible conversation with the president by phone to become SBA administrator, he texted me and said, ‘Actually, you’re going to be in the Cabinet,’” Loeffler said. “That’s a really big deal, and it is because the SBA administrator isn’t guaranteed a spot in the Cabinet.”

The government shutdown was in its 27th day when this photo was taken. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

While answering a random question about how tall she is without heels on, Loeffler replied: “Let’s just say, without heels, I’m 5′11 and a half.”

Loeffler, who is married to billionaire Jeffrey Sprecher, briefly served in the Senate after she was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2019 to fill the vacancy created by Sen. Johnny Isakson’s retirement.