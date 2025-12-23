Trump Goon and Her Billionaire Husband Unmasked as Mystery Buyers of $30M Home

A top Trump goon and her billionaire husband have reportedly been exposed as the mystery buyers of a $30 million mansion as the president does an “affordability tour” around the country.

Kelly Loeffler, 55, a member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet who leads the Small Business Administration, forked out the money with her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, 70, for a sprawling modernist estate on Georgia’s Sea Island, according to Bloomberg.

The couple, both longtime MAGA donors who recently pitched in to pay for Trump’s planned White House ballroom, added the 12,500-square-foot home known as Entelechy II to a growing catalogue of lavish properties. They also own Descante, a 15,000-square-foot manor in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood that they bought for $10.5 million in 2009, a record at the time.

Kelly Loeffler and Jeffrey Sprecher.

The new property was listed last year for $40 million by the architect’s family, but Loeffler and Sprecher, the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange and the CEO of the company that owns it, appear to have wrangled an excellent deal.

The final deal, however, is still a record high for the state, beating the previous high of $27.5 million.

The purchase comes as Trump hits the road on a campaign-style “affordability” tour, even as he has failed to give any indication that he understands voters’ struggles amid soaring prices.

More than 61 percent of respondents to a December poll said the president is making economic conditions sound far rosier than they actually are, according to the YouGov/CBS poll, with a further 45 percent saying they expect his policies to leave them financially worse off in 2026.

At 47 percent, a similar number said Trump is more responsible for the woeful state of U.S. markets than his predecessor President Joe Biden, with the MAGA leader’s overall approval on the economy barely mustering 37 percent.

Trump has nonetheless insisted he’s “created the greatest economy in history” and used his last campaign-style rally on affordability to go off script and attack political opponents.

Trump discussed his administration's economic agenda at Mount Airy Casino Resort earlier this month. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Speaking at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Pennsylvania in a bid to soothe voters’ anguish about the economy, he twice described the affordability issue as a “hoax.”

Loeffler, meanwhile, ascended to Trump’s Cabinet following a 25-year career in financial services and technology. She served in the Senate from 2020 to 2021 and solidified her reputation as a staunch Trump ally, voting to push through much of his agenda before he left office.

Loeffler also fundraised for the 47th president throughout his 2024 re-election campaign, and she and her husband are among Trump’s top donors.