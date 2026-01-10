Trump Goon Melts Down Defending Kennedy Center Disasters

Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell is spinning the narrative after a long-standing musical act became the latest to exit since the performing arts venue’s tacky re-naming.

The Washington National Opera announced on Friday that it was leaving the Kennedy Center after over 50 years of residency there. The group told NPR that the split was amicable, and came as a result of the venue’s new business model, which requires performers to fully fund their productions in advance.

“Opera companies typically cover only 30-60% of costs through ticket sales, with the remainder from grants and donations that cannot be secured years ahead when productions must be planned,” the group said in a statement to the public broadcaster.

In a not-so-amicable turn, Grenell took to X to trash the Washington National Opera’s previous exclusive arrangement with the Kennedy Center as “not financially smart.” He also claimed that talks to end the partnership began last year.

“We have spent millions of dollars to support the Washington Opera’s exclusivity, and yet they were still millions of dollars in the hole - and getting worse,” Grenell wrote.

The Kennedy Center president had reposted these remarks after claiming that his X account was hacked and the original post was deleted. He said he was working on hunting down the hacker.

“The Left continues to try and silence people they don’t agree with - but they will never succeed,” Grenell said.

Grenell also responded to criticism over the opera company’s exit and reposted positive replies. He shared a conservative op-ed criticizing the Washington National Opera’s vote to sever ties with the Kennedy Center and media coverage around it, declaring the piece a “must read.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the Kennedy Center and the Washington National Opera for comment.

Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi also commented on the severed ties between the Opera and the venue, praising the move as fiscally responsible.

“The relationship with the WNO has presented ongoing financial challenges for well over a decade—through political appointee Board members from both sides of the aisle—the financial problems long predate the current leadership,” she posted on X. “When financial commitments are not met year over year, we have to make tough decisions for the financial health of the Trump Kennedy Center.”

The Opera’s artistic director Francesca Zambello told NPR that the company was “deeply saddened” to part ways with the Kennedy Center and was seeking new performance spaces.

“In the coming years, as we explore new venues and new ways of performing, Washington National Opera remains committed to its mission and artistic vision,” she said. “Our repertory will continue to include diverse offerings, from monumental classics to more contemporary works, presented in bold visual productions with first-class musical values.”

A number of artists have pulled out of Kennedy Center performances since Donald Trump’s decision to add his name to the storied venue. He rechristened it the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Arts after replacing the board with allies last year.