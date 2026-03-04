Trump Goon Threatens Iranian Diplomat on U.S. Soil

MAGA stooge Mike Waltz has issued a veiled threat to his Iranian counterpart.

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations ripped into Amir-Saeid Iravani on Sunday, a day after American bombs first rained down on the Middle Eastern country. The U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran has killed more than 700 people at the time of writing, including its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Now Waltz has insinuated that a fight could also break out at home. He appeared on Fox Business on Wednesday, where a clip of Sunday’s furious clash with Iran’s U.N. representative was replayed for him.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani demanded Waltz be polite. Heather Khalifa/REUTERS

“I’m going to be kind here, but it wouldn’t surprise me if this guy ends up knocking on our door for asylum,” he said after the replay had finished. “This regime is falling apart.

“They have abused, imprisoned, tortured their own people for far too long. They’ve threatened the world for far too long, and they’ve killed.

“And I can tell you as a veteran how many American soldiers the Iranians have killed either at their hands or at their proxies.

The U.S. and Israel have delivered strikes across Iran since Saturday. Majid Asgaripour/via REUTERS

“You know, I’m a Green Beret, not my first firefight, and he should be careful with his words, sitting on American soil, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Waltz is a retired U.S. Army Colonel and Green Beret who served for 27 years in the Army and National Guard before retiring in 2023.

Tensions had been high inside the United Nations Building in New York three days earlier for an emergency Security Council briefing.

“I have one word only: I advise to the representative of the United States to be polite. It would be better for yourself and the country you represent,” Iravani warned Waltz at the time, as the militaries of their two nations exchanged blows thousands of miles away.

Mike Waltz came back for seconds on Fox Business, three days after clashing with his Iranian counterpart at the U.N. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

“Frankly, I’m not going to dignify this with another response,” Waltz responded. “Especially as this representative sits here in this body representing a regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people and imprisoned many more simply for wanting freedom from your tyranny.”

Elsewhere in the briefing, Waltz had thrown out Iravani’s claim that the U.S. had breached international law with the attack, deriding it as a “ridiculous and frankly farcical assertion.”

It comes as military action between the two countries continues apace.

The U.S. Department of Defense released footage that it says shows an Iranian warship being destroyed. Department of Defense/via REUTERS

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth bragged about a U.S. submarine’s strike on an Iranian warship, sharing intense footage of the vessel’s massive hull being lifted out of the water by the blast.

“Yesterday, in the Indian Ocean,” Hegseth began, “an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II.”