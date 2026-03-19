Trump Goon Botches ICE Talking Point in Bizarre Rant

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy veered off script in spectacular fashion, butchering his own administration’s immigration talking points while trying to pass the blame for the ongoing partial shutdown wreaking havoc on air travel.

Appearing alongside CNBC Squawk Box co-hosts Becky Quick and Joe Kernen on Thursday, Duffy initially struck a more measured tone, warning that the partial shutdown—now dragging into its second month—has left tens of thousands of TSA agents working without pay and strained the country’s airport security system to the brink.

He insisted Republicans were willing to “make concessions,” but blamed Democrats and their “radical base” for refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

Then things got weird.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy appeared on CNBC to discuss the ongoing partial government shutdown. CNBC

Pivoting mid-answer, Duffy, 54, launched into a baffling claim about what Democrats supposedly really want—arguing that they are pushing for TSA agents to unmask.

“The real issue,” Duffy said, “is Democrats, what they really is they want TSA agents to take their masks off, right? TSA agents don’t want to wear masks.”

The remark appeared to conflate pandemic-era mask policies with the current immigration enforcement dispute that is leaving Department of Homeland Security funding—including TSA agents’ paychecks—in the lurch.

But neither host challenged the claim, allowing Duffy to continue uninterrupted.

He doubled down.

Democrats have urged for a ban on mask worn by ICE agents to hide their identity. Caitlin O'Hara/REUTERS

Duffy went on to argue that Democrats’ alleged push to remove masks was part of a broader effort to “dox the TSA agents,” claiming that it would allow activists to target TSA workers and their families at home. TSA agents are not required to, nor do they regularly, mask their faces while on the job.

“Well, why is that?” he asked rhetorically. “And not just go after the agents, go after their spouses, go after their kids.”

The segment ended abruptly after Duffy’s extended tangent, with Quick cutting in to thank him for his time, leaving his bizarre mask theory hanging in the air, unexplained.

Duffy has gotten heat for proposals to add gyms to airports when other more pressing safety concerns have defined air travel. Rachel Wisniewski/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to Duffy’s office for further clarification on his comments.

The off-the-rails detour came after Duffy had been discussing the very real strain on TSA operations. Roughly 50,000 TSA officers are currently working without pay amid the shutdown, with over 366 agents quitting in recent weeks as financial pressures mount.

Absenteeism has also spiked, hitting more than 10 percent nationally—raising alarms about staffing shortages and potential disruptions at smaller airports.

The partial government shutdown has left passengers waiting in long-lines at airports nationwide. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The broader standoff centers on funding for DHS and immigration enforcement, with both parties digging in over how far federal agents can go.

Democrats have demanded stricter limits on ICE operations—including requiring judicial warrants and restricting enforcement at sensitive locations like schools and hospitals—following the killings of U.S. citizens 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti and Renee Nicole by federal agents in Minnesota in January.

Republicans, meanwhile, have offered a narrower set of concessions. In a March 17 letter, top White House officials—including border czar Tom Homan and White House legislative affairs director James Braid—floated proposals such as expanding body-camera use, increasing detention oversight, requiring visible officer identification, and reinforcing existing safeguards against detaining U.S. citizens.

ICE has come under increased scrutiny and calls for reform on the agencies policies following a series of lethal incidents involving U.S. citizens. Jim Urquhart/REUTERS

But the offer fell short of Democrats’ core demands, leaving negotiations stuck in limbo—even as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, 75, insisted Democrats were “trying to move a little bit” to reach a deal with Republicans and end the shutdown.

Duffy echoed the administration’s hard line, warning that any further concessions could “risk the lives of agents,” asserting that the ongoing partial shutdown can only end in one way, with people getting “hurt.”