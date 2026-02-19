Trump Goon’s Nepo-Baby Makes Bonkers Threats Against Olympians

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s daughter wants some of the best athletes in the world to be screened for their political beliefs before they can represent the U.S. at the Olympic Games.

Since the 2026 Winter Olympics kicked off in Milan earlier this month, MAGA has been melting down at U.S. Olympians who have spoken about their complicated feelings representing the country on the world stage, following Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s deadly operations.

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, the eldest of Duffy’s nine children with wife Fox News weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, took MAGA’s criticism even further, suggesting that athletes should be screened for “their patriotism.”

“I don’t know why we don’t start vetting these Olympians before they represent us overseas for their patriotism,” the pregnant 26-year-old said on Newsmax Thursday.

The Newsmax host claimed that on U.S. Olympian did not get a medal in her event because she was too focused on bashing Trump. Carl Higbie FRONTLINE/Newsmax

“My friend at The Federalist… Shawn Fleetwood, he wrote this great article, and he said the patriotic thing to do is actually to root against these unpatriotic Olympians because they’re going out bashing us,” Duffy-Alfonso continued.

“Why should we cheer for them? Why should we want them to win? It’s absurd,” she noted.

Sean Duffy's daughter pictured here with her politican husband, Michael Alfonso. Evita Duffy-Alfonso/Instagram

Despite being roundly criticized online, Duffy has stood by her remarks.

“Want me to say it again? Athletes who hate America shouldn’t be sent overseas to represent America. And while we’re on the subject, they can give back the Ralph Lauren gear too,” she posted on X following her appearance.

A post on X by Evita Duffy-Alfonso defending her remarks on Newsmax, calling for a screening of U.S. Olympic athletes. Screenshot/Evita Duffy-Alfonso/X

Medias Touch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski called her comments “some dark authoritarian s--t.”

MAGA has been nonstop complaining about the Olympics. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

“These people are not ‘patriots’ in any normal sense of that word because they are against what this country is about,” he posted.

In response, Duffy reiterated her desire for athletes to be screened to ensure their political beliefs align with the administration.

“Want me to say it again? Athletes who hate America shouldn’t be sent overseas to represent and trash America. But I still think you have the right to say stupid things on X, Ron,” she replied.

@RonFilipkowski/X

In 2021, she penned a piece in the right-wing outlet The Federalist telling fellow conservatives to boycott the Tokyo Olympics and instead tune into the Lumberjack World Championships, which just so happened to be held in her family’s hometown of Hayward, Wisconsin.

“With Olympic athletes smearing the country more than winning for her, why should Americans invest time cheering for them? It’s time the fans, camera crews, and sports reporters head to Wisconsin to witness an authentically American sporting event and it’s [sic] patriotic competitors,” she wrote.

Duffy-Alfonso is no stranger to complaining online.

Sean Duffy's daughter refused to go through the metal detector out of concern for radiation impacting her fetus. Evita Duffy-Alfonso/ Instagram

In December, she had an online meltdown towards TSA after agents gave her a patdown that she had requested.

Duffy-Alfonso complained that the patdown she requested nearly made her miss her flight, despite the fact that she barely showed up on time and knew she would require extra screening, at her request.