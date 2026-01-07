Trump Goon Slaps Down FIFA Fans Fuming About Ticket Prices

Anyone hoping to find cheaper World Cup tickets won’t find much help from the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump’s pick to oversee the 2026 FIFA World Cup brushed off fan outrage over soaring prices, saying it’s simply how free-market economics works.

“Understand this is a supply and demand situation here,” said U.S. Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley, 57, during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News’ Mornings With Maria, after host Maria Bartiromo asked her about her reaction to ticket prices for the event.

President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose for photographs. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup is set to take place this summer and will be the first time 48 teams—rather than 32—compete in the international soccer tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Following the release of FIFA’s price tables, soccer fans became outraged over the unattainable prices.

Football Supporters Europe issued a statement criticizing the “extortionate ticket prices,” noting that the most loyal supporters hoping to follow their team from the first match to the final could face a minimum cost of $6,900—nearly five times the cost of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “For the first time in World Cup history, no consistent price will be offered across all group stage games,” the statement said.

What fans describe as a “monumental betrayal” over ticket prices stands in stark contrast to the $21 target price for a seat that was cited when the U.S. bid for the tournament seven years ago.

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will be a major venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Jonathan Moscrop/Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

In response to fan backlash, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would appoint a “World Cup czar” to speak with FIFA and push the federation to make ticket prices more affordable.

“It’s clear Mayor Mamdani understands free market economics and the concept of supply and demand. He just rejects it,” Crowley said of Mamdani’s efforts to lower ticket prices.

Meanwhile, following the backlash, FIFA has already taken steps to reduce ticket prices for the most loyal fans to $60 for each of the 104 matches that will take place.

Trump was presented with a FIFA Peace Trophy on Dec.5, 2025. Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Speaking on Fox News, Crowley said FIFA is “working to make the World Cup as accessible to as many people as possible,” noting that 2 million tickets have already sold, with “150 million” additional requests submitted.

“Clearly, supply and demand is in place,” Crowley added, repeating the economic principle without offering a solution to make tickets more affordable.

Crowley’s comments come as her boss was awarded a “peace prize” from FIFA, after missing out on a highly sought-after Nobel Peace Prize.