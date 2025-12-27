The public confusion surrounding Kristi Noem’s love of law enforcement cosplay finally appears to have reached the Department of Homeland Security’s ears.

Responding to criticism of Noem’s penchant for playing dress-up, a DHS spokesperson told Axios in a report published on Saturday that Noem “wears her agency’s uniforms to honor the men and women she leads, who wear them daily in the line of duty.”

The report, which was aimed at breaking down the main characters of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, highlighted Noem’s habit of dressing up in the costumes of different federal agents, noting how she often dons tactical gear despite her administrative title.

The Homeland Security head has worn many hats throughout her tenure in the second Trump administration—literally.

"ICE Barbie" Kristi Noem cosplays as a prison warden at an ICE detention facility, which has been a focus for much of her tenure. GERALD HERBERT/Gerald Herbert/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In September, Noem, 54, posed as a prison warden—complete with an ICE trucker hat—while touring a detention facility for detained migrants at the state penitentiary in Louisiana.

Over the summer, the “ICE Barbie” dressed like a crewmate when she hopped aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba stationed in Panama City, decked out in blue-collared garb and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Though many have criticized Noem’s performative wardrobe choices as unprofessional and egregious, there’s no doubt that they have contributed to her overwhelming presence at the forefront of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration campaign.

As Axios wrote in their report, Noem has “cast herself as the star of a well-funded media campaign” with her frequent law enforcement ride-alongs and publicized outings with different federal agencies, as well as her televised announcements demanding that migrants self-deport.

Secretary Noem sports a U.S. Coast Guard hat while visiting in Bahrain. Pool/Getty Images

Noem’s spotlight in MAGA media has led many to speculate that she’s gunning for higher political appointments following Trump’s tenure.

“The high-visibility media blitz has fueled a nearly year-long rumor mill that Noem is interested in using Trump’s immigration agenda to promote herself for a future political campaign,” the Axios report said.

However, her rampant run as the lead for Trump’s controversial immigration crackdown has prompted disdain from Noem’s Democratic adversaries.

Earlier this month, a letter to the House Judiciary Committee revealed that Noem was next in line for the metaphorical chopping block of impeachment.

In the letter, Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez called for “a complete investigation into Secretary Noem’s unlawful and potentially impeachable actions.”