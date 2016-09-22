Trump Got $1.6M From Secret Service

Read it at Politico
Federal Election Commission paperwork reviewed by Politico indicates the U.S. Secret Service has paid Donald Trump’s campaign a total of about $1.6 million to have their agents fly on a plane owned and operated by one of Trump’s own companies. It’s normal for the agency to reimburse a campaign that it is serving, but it is highly unusual for the government to by proxy be paying the actual candidate. TAG Air Inc., one of Trump’s companies, owns the plane, so he is essentially taking the money in.