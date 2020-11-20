Trump Got Tricked by a Twitter Troll Posing as His Sister
FAKE NEWS
President Donald Trump shared an article on Twitter Friday claiming his sister Elizabeth Trump Grau had publicly thrown her support behind his bogus election fraud allegations, according to The New York Times. “This election inspired me to break my silence and speak out on behalf of my family,” an account going by the name “Betty Trump” tweeted Wednesday. “My brother Don won this election and will fight this to the very end. We’ve always been a family of fighters.” The tweet was featured in an article on conservative radio host Wayne Dupree’s website. Trump then shared the article to his Twitter page, writing, “Thank you Elizabeth, LOVE!” The fake account later let the cat out of the bag and admitted it was a troll. “I would’ve clarified sooner that I was a parody but I certainly didn’t anticipate President Trump himself taking notice of the account,” the person behind it all wrote. “Hope y’all will forgive me — feel bad for creating any confusion. LOVE!” The fake account has since been permanently suspended by Twitter for violating the platform’s spam and manipulation policies.