Trump Has a Fiery New Excuse for Why MAGA ‘Hates’ Fox News

President Donald Trump has taken a fresh swipe at Fox News, claiming his MAGA base “hates” the network, following the stinging rejection of recent polling. Trump has appeared to pin the blame for falling ratings—which he describes as the “highest ever”—on a single Fox News critic who is “soiling” his otherwise “record-breaking” performance.

“Why does Fox News allow failed TV personality Jessica Tarlov to ‘soil’ The Five?” Trump raged on Truth Social. “Her voice, her manner, and above all else, what she says, are a disgrace to television broadcasting.”

Rejecting the notion that his figures are underwater, the president savaged the Democratic political strategist who serves as rotating co-host of The Five’, accusing her of consistently “lying” about his ratings. ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News data released this week indicates Trump’s approval ratings are collapsing. Fifty-four percent of registered voters disapprove of his performance, with the president in the negative in every polled policy category outside of border security, where he has a 53 percent positive rating. Inflation, the area Trump appears to be struggling the most, sits at 64 percent in disagreement.

Since the general election, Democrats have been overperforming — sometimes by 30-40 points. Meanwhile, Republicans are struggling: Trump is -18 on the economy, -30 on inflation — the issues voters care most about.



It's only going to continue too. pic.twitter.com/gwPZIjTUOf — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) June 19, 2025

In his long-winded, fiery tirade against Tarlov for pointing these figures out on The Five’, Trump cited the latest Rasmussen Poll, claiming it gives him a 56 percent positive rating. The Rasmussen figures have not been that high since January and currently sit at 52 percent.

Insider Advantage numbers do sit at 54 percent, as Trump claimed, but the “many others” he claimed show higher numbers cannot be found, particularly the unnamed pollster putting him at 68 percent and the one showing him “beating the Democrats by 15%+ points.”

Trump's Approval Problem polling graphic Graphic by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

Trump went on to say that The Five co-hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld can’t come to his defense when Tarlov “spews off” about his poor ratings because they cannot see the polling figures he is referring to—suggesting he has access to more accurate polling data than the national survey organizations.

“Nobody can stand Tarlov! She lies over and over again, and MAGA is complaining, BIG LEAGUE, that she’s all over Fox,” Trump continued. “Watch their ratings go down by keeping her on the show—nobody wants to listen to her.”