Trump Insists MAGA ‘HATES’ Fox News After Embarrassing Network Poll

President Donald Trump savaged Fox News and declared that his MAGA base hates the network after a poll showed his approval ratings tanking.

One day after claiming he had the “highest ever” approval, a new Fox poll has found that the public thinks otherwise.

According to the latest Fox News data, 54 per cent of registered voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance, and the president remains underwater on almost every major issue, including immigration, inflation, foreign policy, and the economy. ADVERTISEMENT

But Trump lashed out at the poll in an angry Truth Social post on Thursday morning, accusing Fox News pollsters of being biased against him and declaring that MAGA hates the network.

Donald Trump insisted at the White House that he has the "highest ever" approval ratings. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

He also reignited his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

“The Crooked FoxNews Polls got the Election WRONG, I won by much more than they said I would, and have been biased against me for years,” he said.

“They are always wrong and negative. It’s why MAGA HATES FoxNews, even though their anchors are GREAT. This has gone on for years, but they never change the incompetent polling company that does their work.”

A Fox News poll displayed on ‘Fox & Friends’ on June 19—Trump took particular exception to the result showing his 53 percent approval rating on border security. Fox News

The poll was taken between June 13-16, and comes at a tense time for the president, who is staving off a civil war within his party as he considers whether to green light an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

According to the latest research, most voters agree that Iran is a national security threat to the U.S., but are torn on Israel’s attacks.

This issue has also bitterly divided Trump’s MAGA base, with traditional allies such as Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, and Marjorie Taylor Greene all warning against U.S. military involvement.

“We can’t have another Iraq,” Bannon said at a breakfast with reporters hosted Wednesday by The Christian Science Monitor.

Steve Bannon has warned that entering war with Iran could tear the U.S. apart. Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Getting involved in another Middle East war, he added, would “tear this country apart.”

Trump’s overall approval rate stands at 46 percent, according to the Fox News poll, and a whopping 64 percent of Americans do not believe he has done a good enough job on inflation.

Fifty-three percent of respondents disapprove of his performance when it comes to immigration, 57 percent disapprove of his work in foreign policy, and 58 percent disapprove when it comes to the economy.

Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell anti-ICE protests. David McNew/Getty Images

The only area where the majority of Americans, or 53 per cent, approved of Trump’s performance was border security.

The issue has been under the spotlight this month as protests over Trump’s immigration raids escalated in Los Angeles and other major cities.

“Now a new FoxNews poll comes out this morning giving me a little more than 50% at the Border, and yet the Border is miraculously perfect, NOBODY WAS ABLE TO COME IN LAST MONTH,” Trump said in his Truth Social Post.