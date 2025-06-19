Team Trump are actively trying to hose down the looming MAGA civil war by secretly reaching out to dissenting voices.

White House officials are contacting conservatives who have turned against President Donald Trump’s stance on Israel to attempt to explain his motives.

Trump acolytes including Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Alex Jones, and Candace Owens have all publicly disagreed with the president over his military involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict. ADVERTISEMENT

The White House has started to win back MAGA influencers who have gone rogue. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“A Middle Eastern war will pull America back 20 years,” Greene said. She also posted on X: “Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA.”

In the House, representatives from both political parties including Republican Thomas Massie are attempting to force Trump to get congressional approval before starting military intervention.

According to the Wall Street Journal, White House officials this week “quietly reached out” to MAGA influencers, “aiming to explain Trump’s possible shift away from a diplomatic solution.”

Right-wing influencers Laura Loomer and Charlie Kirk have remained loyal to Trump, supporting his actions online.

Kirk, a conservative youth activist with 5 million X followers, was one of those approached by the White House. Last week Kirk polled his supporters over whether the U.S should get involved in a strike against Iran. Almost 90 percent said no.

On Wednesday, Kirk posted on X: “We must trust Trump in this situation.” It followed a post on Monday that read: “His whole life has led to this moment.”

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk has been contacted by the White House. Mike Segar/REUTERS

Fox News host Mark Levin also remains staunchly pro-Trump, declaring: “This is good vs. evil. You’re either a patriotic American who’s going to get behind the president of the United States, the commander in chief, or you’re not.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that some influential conservatives had “toned down” their off-brand criticism of Trump.

However the report said “discontent has continued to burst into public view, as longtime Trump supporters voice concerns that the president is abandoning his campaign-trail pledge to extract the U.S. from foreign entanglements.”

In an Oval Office event on Wednesday Trump provided a deliberately vague update on the Middle East situation.