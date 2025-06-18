Alex Jones Delivers Blistering Rebuke of Trump in MAGA Civil War

Far-right pundit Alex Jones has picked a side in the burgeoning MAGA civil war, condemning President Donald Trump’s insinuations that he might escalate conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Jones, a previously loyal MAGA soldier, told his listeners Wednesday that it has been “painful” to see Trump possibly abandoning his campaign promise to end U.S. involvement in global wars.

“When you look at this story, and it makes you think about all we’ve gone through to get Trump in, it makes it that much more painful to see what he’s now doing with Iran,” he said. “And I’m not here to be an apologist for President Trump. I don’t like what’s happening. I don’t support it, and it really shows how much control Israel has over our foreign policy.” ADVERTISEMENT

The bombastic Alex Jones had a live audience over 100,000 on Wednesday afternoon when he raged at President Donald Trump’s support for escalating a conflict between the U.S. and Iran. MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Jones, 51, raged for 30 minutes about the issue, going so far as to suggest to his conservative audience that everyday life in the United States—should the country go to war with Iran—will degrade to being worse than it was amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

“We are in the most dangerous time,” Jones said to a live audience of over 100,000 on X. “This is way more dangerous than the Cuban Missile Crisis, and that was one of the most dangerous times previously for nuclear war. I mean, we are just so close to this right now.”

Alex Jones said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be manipulating President Donald Trump into thinking a successful war against Iran will stabilize the world. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

The InfoWars conspiracist said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be playing Trump, promising that destroying Iran’s nuclear program and initiating regime change will bring about global stability. Jones, who said he believes Israeli leadership is “evil,” thinks the opposite will happen.

“Netanyahu lit the fuse, and now you’re pulling your wiener out and [are] about the piss gasoline on it,” he said, referring to Trump. “That’s only going to make the TNT explode. I would suggest, sir, you not piss gasoline on this fire. It’s going to hurt everybody.”

Such a stance puts Jones in line with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, right-wing commentator Candace Owens, and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—a trio of MAGA stalwarts who, like Jones, helped keep Trump’s political career afloat in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Alex Jones spoke at “Stop The Steal” rallies on Jan. 6, 2021, and stood by Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath—when his political career appeared dead. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Jones recalled his MAGA loyalty in the dark days on his show Wednesday. However, he said that he will still criticize Trump when necessary because he is not like the “Democratic Party cult,” which he claims does “whatever the establishment says.”

Instead, Jones said that his supporters will continue “backing [Trump] when he’s doing the right thing, and we really don’t back him when he’s doing the wrong thing.”

Jones shared an image on X that combined the faces of Trump and former President George W. Bush, alluding to the ex-president’s pushing for U.S. Military involvement in the Middle East.

"What you voted for" "What you got"



I hope this is not the case… pic.twitter.com/fmj7bkldnL — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 18, 2025

Jones, who once spread a baseless conspiracy that the Sandy Hook mass shooting was staged, says he believes the U.S. is already at war with Iran and that its first strike is just yet to be launched. He said he expects to see airstrikes as early as Thursday, but he is not typically considered a Trumpland or Department of Defense insider.

Jones also made mention of Carlson’s takedown of Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday night, in which the Texas Republican failed to answer basic questions about Iran, such as what its approximate population is. Jones said Cruz was obliterated.