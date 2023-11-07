Trump Has Monster Lead on DeSantis in Florida, Poll Shows
WAY BEHIND
Donald Trump has opened up an eye-watering 39-point lead over Ron DeSantis among the Republican electorate in Florida, according to a new poll. The poll of likely GOP primary voters by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab showed that 60 percent of respondents said they’d choose Trump in 2024 compared with just 21 percent saying they’d go for the Florida governor. Nikki Haley was the third choice candidate at 6 percent, followed by Chris Christie at 2 percent and Vivek Ramaswamy with 1 percent. “Despite historically high approval in the polls, Governor DeSantis losing steam in his home state doesn’t bode well for his national campaign,” PORL Faculty Director Michael Binder said in a statement. “Even if you wipe out the rest of the competition in a head-to-head, Trump leads DeSantis by 20 points.”