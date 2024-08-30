Trump Has Nothing Good to Say About Harris’s First Interview

Donald Trump offered a—perhaps predictably—negative review of Kamala Harris’s exclusive sit-down with CNN on Thursday, taking the opportunity to jab the vice president both before and after the interview aired.

Previews of the interview began to trickle from around 4p.m. EST, and Trump, speaking at a rally in Potterville, Michigan, criticized Harris for appearing alongside vice presidential pick, Tim Walz.

“She didn’t want to go it alone, how do you think President Xi is going to think of this,” he chuckled. “He’s just savoring it.”

“She went in with this vice president guy that nobody ever heard of,” Trump continued, dissing Walz. “And she did an interview with a very friendly reporter, we’ll see, maybe the friendly reporter, not friendly to a lot of other people,” he added referencing Bash. “She was very fair to me, Dana Bash.”

But Trump wasn’t done. “People just want to see if she can get through the interview,” he continued. “Nobody knows what’s going on. I’ve done so many interviews in the last couple of months, every time I go out, I have an interview, I have people, reporters, we talk to them and they ask me every question in the book and you don’t see any scandals brewing, nothing. We answer them properly.”

Trump added that “as president you have to be able to do, you’re dealing with the toughest, smartest, most ruthless people in the world, if you can’t do an interview, we got the wrong person.”

At a later event Thursday, a town hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin, alongside Democratic presidential candidate-turned-MAGA insider Tulsi Gabbard, Trump took aim again at his rival, claiming Harris “didn’t look like a leader.”

Trump complained that Harris’ interview was taped while Harris sat “behind this massive desk and she didn’t look like a leader to me, to be honest. I don’t see her negotiating with President Xi of China, I don’t see her with Kim Jong Un like we did, with Kim Jong Un. So we’re going to have to see what happens,” he added, telling supporters Nov. 5 “will be the most important day in the history of this country.” Harris was in fact sitting at a table in a restaurant in Savannah, Georgia.

Then, taking to Truth Social Thursday night after watching, Trump responded to the interview with one rather more word: “BORING!!!”