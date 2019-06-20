Trump Has Totally Lost Interest in Venezuela, Says Report

Foreign policy is a complex business, often involving months and years of planning, negotiation, and maneuvering. But that seems to have come as a surprise to Donald Trump, who has reportedly lost interest in Venezuela after U.S. support for a coup failed to produce immediate results. Trump has lost “patience and interest” in the issue, according to The Washington Post, as attempts to remove President Maduro from power have stalled. Trump reportedly “chewed out the staff” in a meeting shortly after the failed takeover at the end of April, and hasn’t really mentioned it much since. One former official told the newspaper Trump thought of Venezuela as “low-hanging fruit” on which he “could get a win and tout it as a major foreign-policy victory.” But the unnamed former official went on: “Five or six months later... it’s not coming together.”