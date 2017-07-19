Trump: Health-Care Bill ‘Will Get Even Better at Lunchtime’

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump promised his Twitter followers that the Republican health-care plan “will get even better at lunchtime” on Wednesday. Trump invited all 52 Republican senators to lunch in a last-ditch effort to pressure them into repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He tweeted: “The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime. The Dems scream death as OCare dies!” He added, “they MUST keep their promise to America!” Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare collapsed this week after Sen. Mitch McConnell failed to round up support for a third and final bill.