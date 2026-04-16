Trump Hemorrhages Support as Key Voters Regret Backing Him

A growing share of Latino voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election now say they regret their decision, according to new polling.

A new survey commissioned by Third Way and UnidosUS and published by Politico shows that more than a third of Latino Trump voters say they now regret voting for him.

Latino voters were central to Trump’s win in 2024, with 43 percent of the demographic voting for him, up from 35 percent in 2020.

But polls now suggest Trump is losing that support. Two-thirds of Latino voters who responded to the latest poll said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of both immigration and the economy.

President Donald Trump tours the Ford River Rouge Complex on Jan. 13, 2026 in Dearborn, Michigan. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“The extent of the bottom falling out on Latino voter support for Trump is pretty staggering,” said Lanae Erickson, senior vice president at Third Way. “I think we realized it had softened, but it has really just absolutely eroded any gains that he and his party had made through 2024.”

Several polls have shown Trump losing support among key parts of his base in recent months, including non-college educated white voters, young men, and working-class voters.

For Latino voters, Trump’s aggressive immigration agenda has been a driver of the loss of support.

A new poll shows Trump losing support among Latino voters. Third Way

According to the poll, 41 percent of Latino voters want to “Abolish ICE,” while 70 percent of Latino voters agree that Trump and Republicans have gone too far on immigration.

Other polling has also shown that Latino voters do not support Trump’s focus on deportations.

CNN pollster Harry Enten said in January that Latinos were split on the president’s deportation plans at the start of his second term, with a CBS News/YouGov poll scoring Latinos at “even” on deportations.

But after a year of deportations harming the Latino community, that number has plummeted to -34 points.

“You rarely ever see a 35-point decline over a year, but it is happening with Trump among Latinos on his deportation program,” Enten said. “‘No, no, no,’ is what the Latino community is saying.”

But dissatisfaction with Trump is mainly driven by economic concerns, especially since his war with Iran has sent oil prices soaring.

The UnidosUS poll shows that 66 percent of Latino voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy. That could spell trouble ahead of the midterms in November, with the economy and the cost of living at the top of voters’ minds, even as Trump has called the affordability crisis a hoax.

Ahead of the midterm elections, the poll shows Democrats holding a 4-point advantage over Republicans in a generic congressional ballot among all voters. But among Latino voters, that gap expands dramatically, with Democrats leading by a striking 30 points.