Trump Hijacks Ultimate Relaxation Hack With MAGA Boasting

Donald Trump has taken something millions use to relax and transformed it into yet another arm of his messaging machine.

The White House’s trend-chasing X account on Sunday teased that it would release “A VERY American Christmas comeback story” on Sunday, posting an illustration of Trump and Vice President JD Vance grinning against a snowy backdrop.

The “Christmas story” turned out to be a tired laundry list of supposed “MAGA victories” set to lo-fi music in the style of the YouTube videos commonly used for relaxation or unwinding.

“Lo-fi Christmas MAGA Victories to Relax/Wrap Gifts To MERRY CHRISTMAS! 🎄” the White House wrote.

Popularized online, lo-fi music, short for “low-fidelity,” is a genre characterized by its gentle, unpolished, usually instrumental hip-hop sound, which many turn to for studying or relaxation.

One of the most popular lo-fi channels on YouTube, Lofi Girl, plays its music over an animation of a girl studying in her bedroom, with a cat sitting by the window.

The White House mimics the format, playing lo-fi music over an animated video of Trump reading beside a fireplace and Christmas tree, while a list of his supposed “victories” crawls along the screen.

The list boasts of passing the “Big Beautiful Bill,” slashing public media and foreign aid, the revenue generated by Trump’s tariffs, the record stock market highs, the president’s constant meetings with foreign leaders, and the recent drop in inflation, which some economists view skeptically.

The White House’s trend-chasing X account posted a long list of "MAGA victories" after teasing earlier that it would release “A VERY American Christmas comeback story.” White House/X

Among the most questionable claims are that Trump, 79, has delivered Americans “relief on housing costs,” that he “helped save U.S. agriculture,” secured “$9 trillion in investments into the U.S.” from companies and foreign governments, and presided over the “reinstatement of law and order” in the country.

The White House also touted the Department of Homeland Security’s assertion that it has deported more than 600,000 people, and claimed that 70 percent of people arrested by ICE have been charged with a crime.

More than a third of the people arrested by ICE in the first nine months of Trump’s second term had no criminal histories, NBC News reported earlier this month, citing data obtained through a lawsuit brought against the agency.

In the end, the White House’s parade of alleged triumphs may do little for his falling approval rating, no matter how trendy the presentation.

Trump's approval rating of his handling of the economy cratered last month, according to a CBS News/YouGov analysis. CBS News/YouGov

As tens of millions of Americans struggle with a cost-of-living crisis, Trump’s job approval continues to slide. An AP-NORC poll shows the billionaire president’s approval ratings on the economy at the lowest ever recorded during both of his stints at the White House.