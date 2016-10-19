Trump: Hillary Clinton’s a ‘Nasty Woman’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Toward the end of the third and final presidential debate Wednesday evening, Donald Trump snarled that Hillary Clinton is “such a nasty woman.” While answering a question about Social Security policy, Clinton mentioned her intention to raise taxes on the wealthy in order to ensure the retirement program remains funded, and then jabbed at her opponent: “My Social Security payroll contribution will go up, as will Donald’s, assuming he can’t figure out how to get out of it,” referencing his avoidance of paying taxes for more than a decade. “Such a nasty woman,” Trump interrupted as Clinton continued to flesh out her answer to the question on entitlement policy, which included raising the payroll tax cap and not cutting any benefits.