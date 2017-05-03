Trump Hire Was Accused of Multiple Sexual Assaults by Fellow Students

The man President Trump hired to serve as the U.S. Department of State’s assistant chief of visits was accused of multiple sexual assaults by fellow students when he studied at The Citadel military college years ago. According to ProPublica, Steven Munoz was accused by five male freshman students of using his positions as an upperclassman, class president, and head of the campus Republican Society to grope them. The digital outlet further reported: “In one incident, a student reported waking up with Munoz on top of him, kissing him and grabbing his genitals. In another, on a trip to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., a student said that Munoz jumped on him in bed and he ‘felt jerking and bouncing on my back.’” An internal investigation by the school reportedly found that “certain assaults likely occurred,” but a local prosecutor declined to indict Munoz after reviewing the case. The allegations against Munoz were previously reported back in 2012 when he served as a campaign worker for presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10