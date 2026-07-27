Trump Hit by Brutal Verdict on His Signature Project

President Donald Trump’s signature legislative achievement is facing a brutal new reality check, with a new poll showing many Americans are either unaware of what is in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act or believe it benefits the wealthy more than working families.

Signed into law on July 4, the sweeping package extends key parts of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts while adding new breaks, including temporary deductions for tips and overtime pay, an expanded child tax credit, senior tax deductions, auto loan interest relief, and government-backed “Trump Accounts” for children.

Trump is pressing ahead with his tax agenda, promoting his “Big Beautiful Bill.” Kylie Cooper/Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Republicans have promoted the bill as a major tax victory for working Americans.

“Putting more money in Americans’ pockets. Helping them seize opportunities to get ahead, and creating new pathways to success,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said during remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday.

“That is the Working Families Tax Cuts at work.”

But Democrats and outside analysts argue it will disproportionately benefit higher earners and add to the national deficit.

The Congressional Budget Office has projected the law will significantly increase deficits over the next decade.

A new Politico poll of 2,061 U.S. adults conducted July 12-15 found the law has yet to win over a majority of Americans.

Nearly half of voters said they either cannot explain the bill or know little about what it contains. Just 11 percent said they could explain the law in detail, while 39 percent said they had heard of it but could not explain its features.

The confusion cuts across party lines, with Trump voters and Kamala Harris voters equally likely to say they know of the bill but cannot explain it, at 40 percent each.

Republicans like Senate Majority Leader John Thune are trying the rebrand the OBBBA as the “Working Families Tax Cuts.” Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

And for many Americans, the bill has not translated into a noticeable financial boost. One in five voters said they did not know whether the law had helped their personal finances, while another quarter said it had made no difference.

Instead, many Americans believe the benefits are tilted toward the wealthy. Just 14 percent said the bill provides substantial tax relief for working-class Americans.

Another 34 percent said it offers some relief but hides larger tax cuts for the wealthy, including 35 percent of Republicans. Twenty-one percent said it does not provide working-class Americans with tax breaks at all.

The poll also found wealthier Americans are more likely to say they have benefited. More than 40 percent of voters earning over $100,000 said the law had helped them financially—more than double the share among those earning less.

Overall, one-third of Americans said the massive tax and spending package had hurt their bottom line, a warning sign for Republicans heading into the midterm elections, where the cost of living is expected to be a defining issue.

The challenge comes as voters continue to feel squeezed by rising prices amid Trump’s war in Iran, which has seen gas prices rise above $5 a gallon.

The Politico poll showed that more than half of Americans say Trump’s war in Iran has made things more expensive.

Meanwhile, wage growth has not been keeping up with inflation, which soared after Trump decided to go to war with Iran

In June, wages rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier—the same rate as inflation—leaving workers with virtually no gain in purchasing power, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.