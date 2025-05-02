Politics

Trump Hits Harvard With Huge Retaliation: ‘It’s What They Deserve!’

GOING NUCLEAR

The move takes the president’s war on the university to new heights.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
Donald Trump talks to reporters after signing an executive order.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration will strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status, the president announced on social media.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social early Friday. “It’s what they deserve!”

For weeks, the president has been warring with the nation’s oldest university. On April 11, the administration sent Harvard a five-page letter demanding a complete overhaul of the university’s governance, hiring practices, admissions, teaching, and research programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvard shot down the demands less than 72 hours later. The requirements were was so onerous even The Wall Street Journal‘s conservative editorial board slammed the move as “unprecedented” and “unconstitutional.”

The administration retaliated by freezing more than $2.2 billion in federal funding, targeting the university’s international students, and threatening to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status.

This is a breaking story and will be updated...

Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsFired ‘Idiot’ Waltz Leaked One Last Signal Chat with Vance Before Getting Boot
Josh Fiallo
Media‘60 Minutes’ Set to Air Segment That Will Infuriate Trump
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsTrump Is Plotting Shock-and-Awe ‘Purge’ of White House Staff
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Takes a Surprise Dig at Elon Musk After Tesla CEO’s White House Exit
Matt Young
PoliticsTrump Town Hall Bursts Into Laughter When He Says He Hasn’t Made Any Mistakes
Janna Brancolini