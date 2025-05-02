Trump Hits Harvard With Huge Retaliation: ‘It’s What They Deserve!’

The Trump administration will strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status, the president announced on social media.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social early Friday. “It’s what they deserve!”

For weeks, the president has been warring with the nation’s oldest university. On April 11, the administration sent Harvard a five-page letter demanding a complete overhaul of the university’s governance, hiring practices, admissions, teaching, and research programs.

Harvard shot down the demands less than 72 hours later. The requirements were was so onerous even The Wall Street Journal‘s conservative editorial board slammed the move as “unprecedented” and “unconstitutional.”

The administration retaliated by freezing more than $2.2 billion in federal funding, targeting the university’s international students, and threatening to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status.

This is a breaking story and will be updated...