Trump Humiliated After Push to Punish His Enemies Fails

The Trump administration’s attempt to punish six Democratic lawmakers for urging members of the military and intelligence communities to disobey unlawful orders has failed.

Three sources familiar with the matter told NBC News that the Department of Justice failed to secure indictments against the six Democrats in question, including Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin. The New York Times cited four sources.

The lawmakers found themselves in Trump’s crosshairs after featuring in a video last November in which they said that the Trump administration was pitting members of the military and intelligence communities against Americans and reminding them that public servants are allowed to refuse illegal orders.

“Now, more than ever, the American people need you,” the lawmakers said in the video. “Don’t give up the ship.”

