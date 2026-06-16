Trump Humiliated by A-List Line-Up for Obama Center Opening

The Obama Foundation announced a star-studded lineup for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday, just days after President Donald Trump failed to attract A-listers to his UFC fight at the White House.

Among those taking part in the June 18 opening ceremony are at least a dozen artists, including Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe winners as well as Hall of Famers ranging from Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder to U2’s Bono and The Edge.

The Roots, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam, Marc Anthony, Common, Tems, and actress Marsai Martin are also on the list of those set to attend.

It’s a stark reminder that former President Barack Obama, with his historic presidency, can still draw a starry crowd more than ten years after he left office.

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago opens to the public this month with a star-studded opening ceremony. Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The grand opening ceremony on Thursday kicks off a series of events at the center in Chicago’s South Side, which will continue on into the weekend.

Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett claimed the grand opening, with its music lineup, will be unlike any other.

“The Grand Opening Ceremony will reflect a spirit of inspiration and joy, with a big boost from the performers who are sharing their talent with us. We hope to inspire people everywhere to believe in their power to bring change home,” Jarrett said in a statement.

Bono and The Edge are among the group of performers set to appear at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center on June 18. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Several of the performers taking part in the grand opening have been longtime Democrats who have participated in past campaign events with the Obamas and others, as well as shown up at the White House when Obama was in office.

Some of the celebrities, such as Springsteen, have been vocal critics of Trump during his second term in office.

Trump even took the time to lash out at the 76-year-old rocker on Truth Social in April for his harsh criticism of Trump while on tour. The president decried the global artist as a “dried up prune” and demanded MAGA boycott his concerts.

The gathering of A-listers in Chicago comes after the president’s UFC birthday bash at the White House on Sunday failed to draw a star-studded crowd.

UFC CEO Dana White told Time magazine in an interview that he had invited a series of heavyweights, including Adam Sandler, Guy Ritchie, Tom Brady, Jared Leto, Jason Statham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mario Lopez.

Instead, they ended up with a series of lesser-known entertainers, Trump family members and CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg who have repeatedly been sucking up to the administration.

The president’s UFC fight shocked viewers with fighter Josh Hokit hurling a vile insult at former first lady Michelle Obama.

But the president’s birthday bash is not the first Trump-aligned event that has top entertainers keeping their distance. Most of the performers set to appear at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall this summer backed out of the concert after realizing it was not the nonpartisan event they had expected.