Trump Humiliated by Brutal Snub From His Own Candidate

A Republican candidate running in a competitive House race scrubbed Donald Trump’s name and image from his campaign website as he geared up for the general election.

Former state GOP senator Dr. Ralph Alvarado is running to represent Kentucky’s 6th congressional district in Congress. During the primary season, he touted his MAGA bona fides to the Republican base, but he appears to be shifting in the final stretch before November.

It comes as Trump remains deeply underwater across the country and a series of polls indicate voters prefer Democrats over Republicans ahead of this fall’s midterms.

Ralph Alvarado's website for the primary versus the general election. AlvaradoForCongress.com

The top of Alvarado’s website currently promotes him as “INDEPENDENT LEADERSHIP for Kentucky,” and reads, “Healthcare isn’t a talking point to me—it’s been my life’s work. In Congress, I’ll work with both parties to fight for affordable healthcare, lower costs, and practical solutions that help Kentucky families.”

But a review of his website from just before the primary shows he made a dramatic change. It previously declared him an “AMERICA FIRST FIGHTER,” and prominently stated, “President Trump needs more allies in Congress to deliver on his bold vision to Make America Great Again.”

His website changes were first spotted and reported by NBC News on Tuesday.

The top of Alvarado’s homepage wasn’t the only place where Trump’s name had been scrubbed. It appears the Republican House hopeful also removed the president from the section about him.

The top of the "Meet Ralph" section on the newer version of Alvarado's website as of August 25. https://alvaradoforcongress.com/

The “Meet Ralph” section currently shows an image of the candidate with his arms crossed on the left, along with a few paragraphs about how he’s “stepping up to bring independent leadership to Washington, lower the cost of living, strengthen Kentucky’s economy, and deliver practical solutions that put Kentucky families first.” It goes on to largely focus on his work as a physician and claims he “isn’t a career politician.”

However, an archived version of his website from earlier this year showed the “Meet Ralph” section featuring an image of Alvarado standing beside a smiling Trump as the president gives a thumbs up.

The top of the "Meet Ralph" section on the old version of Alvarado's website. https://web.archive.org/

“Ralph was one of President Trump’s earliest supporters, and now he’s stepping up to fight alongside him in Washington to fire up the economy, secure our border, and stop the woke agenda,” it used to read.

The old website also promoted Alvarado as a “national leader in the America First movement and vocal supporter of President Trump from the very beginning” and highlighted how he was “honored to speak at the Republican National Convention as the only Latino in support of President Trump” back in 2016.

Alvarado speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2016. His campaign website previously prominently mentioned his appearance there, but it no longer does. Ida Mae Astute/Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

None of his MAGA accolades or mentions of Trump remained on the section of the website as of Tuesday.

The image of Alvarado with Trump remains the last image in the “Media” section of his website, but two videos that were previously on that page were also deleted.

Alvarado’s campaign responded to the Daily Beast’s inquiry in a statement that did not address the copy changes to his website on Tuesday but did address the one remaining image no longer featured on the homepage.

“The socialists are going to have to do a lot better than this nonsense to win this district. We’ve proudly touted the endorsement, and our website still features a photo of Ralph with President Trump,” said campaign manager Andy Westberry.

He went on to blast his opponent, Democrat Zach Dembo, as a “Biden alum” who is “desperately trying to change the conversation.”

Candidates tend to make some campaign shifts when it comes to their approach to the general election, where they need to focus on winning over more independent voters and moderates than the primary electorate.

But the scrubbing of the president’s name and America First rhetoric suggests Republicans worry that Trump’s deepening unpopularity poses a serious challenge as they look to hold the House majority, with mounting concern in a red state like Kentucky.

Polls released by both the Economist/YouGov and Reuters/Ipsos this week showed Democrats with a six-point edge in a generic congressional matchup.

The Kentucky 6th congressional district seat is open as Republican Rep. Andy Barr is the GOP nominee for the Senate to replace retiring Senator Mitch McConnell, but Barr won the House seat by 26 points less than two years ago.

Alvarado is now running for the seat in a race against Dembo, a former federal prosecutor and Navy JAG officer who has the support of Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

“My opponent’s at it again, claiming to be Trump’s guy when it helped him, then deleting any mention of the President from his site because the latest poll told him he should. It reeks of a career politician’s desperation,” wrote Dembo on X, pointing to NBC’s report.

The race is rated “Solid Republican” by Cook Political Report, but Democrats have been making gains by double digits even in states that once went to Republicans ahead of the midterms.