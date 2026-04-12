Trump Humiliated With New Poll as Americans Rail Against Him

President Donald Trump’s war on Iran continues to plummet in popularity among Americans.

A new poll from CBS News/YouGov, conducted between April 8 and April 10, revealed some damning findings about domestic sentiments over Trump’s war on Iran, showing that more Americans are starting to become fed up with the administration’s antics.

The poll found that most Americans feel uncomfortable with the war, with 68 percent worried, 57 percent stressed, and 54 percent angry about the conflict. The poll also found that only 32 percent feel either safe or confident about the conflict, and 29 percent feel proud about the United States’s role in it.

Americans polled said that the top priorities for the war are to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and its oil access, make sure Iran’s people are safe and free, stop the nation’s nuclear programs, and stop it from threatening other countries.

Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have come under fire for their hawkish aggression over the last month and a half. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

However, most of those same Americans feel that none of those objectives have been achieved.

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed said that the U.S. has not yet reopened the Strait of Hormuz, while only nine percent said it has. Another 58 percent said the U.S. has not yet freed Iran’s people, while 49 percent said that Iran’s nuclear program has not been permanently stopped.

A majority of Americans, 55 percent, said that the conflict ending with Iran’s current leadership still in power would be unacceptable, while 59 percent said that the war is going “very or somewhat badly” for the U.S.

Vance, at his core a skeptic of U.S. intervention in the Middle East, led the diplomatic talks in Islamabad that went south after 21 hours. Jacquelyn Martin/via REUTERS

Over 60 percent of Americans believe that Trump, 79, does not have a clear plan for the conflict. Two-thirds say the administration has not effectively outlined the United States’s goals in the conflict, and 64 percent say that the administration has been changing what it says about those goals.

Regarding the president’s insane threat on Truth Social last week, where he said that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” 47 percent of Americans said they “strongly” dislike it, while another 12 percent “somewhat” dislike it.

The president launched into a full-blown genocide level threat against Iran in his Truth Social post on Tuesday. Truth Social/ Donald Trump

Overall, the poll found that 64 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the situation with Iran, and 61 percent disapprove of Trump’s job rating overall.

Outside of the war itself, Americans also shared their thoughts on other aspects of life under Trump 2.0.

Fifty-one percent of Americans say that the rising gas prices resulting from Trump’s war have been a financial hardship, and 63 percent believe the U.S. economy under the second Trump administration is bad.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump’s war has no immediate end in sight, as Vice President JD Vance said that the U.S. and Iran failed to come to an agreement after 21 hours of peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The talks didn’t concern Trump much, as he told reporters on Saturday, “I don’t care.”

“Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me,” he said.

The president announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, which U.S. Central Command confirmed will take effect starting at 10 a.m. EST on Monday.