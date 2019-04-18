Trump: ‘I Could Have Fired Anyone’ in Mueller Probe

In a tweet Thursday, President Trump declared that he could have fired Special Counsel Robert Mueller and end the investigation into his campaign, but he didn’t. “I had the right to end the whole Witch Hunt if I wanted. I could have fired everyone, including Mueller, if I wanted. I chose not to,” he wrote. “I had the RIGHT to use Executive Privilege. I didn’t!” He also quoted Fox News host Jesse Waters in his tweet, who stated Trump was “‘being framed, he fought back. That is not Obstruction.’” This comes after the release of the Mueller report, which included 10 potential “episodes” of obstruction of justice involving the president.