Trump: I Don’t Regret Sharing Ilhan Omar 9/11 Video
SHAMELESS
President Trump said he has no regrets about tweeting out an edited video of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) talking about the establishment of the Council on American-Islamic Relations with footage of the World Trade Center on 9/11. Omar says the video sparked new death threats against her life. “Violent crimes... by right-wing extremists and white nationalists are on the rise in this country,” Omar said in a statement. “We can no longer ignore that they are being encouraged by the occupant of the highest office in our land.” Trump was asked by reporters in Minnesota on Monday if he had any regrets about the incendiary video. “No, not at all,” Trump said. “Look, she’s been very disrespectful to this country. She’s been very disrespectful, frankly, to Israel. She is somebody that doesn’t really understand, I think life, real life, what it’s all about. It’s unfortunate. She’s got a way about her that’s very, very bad I think for our country. I think she’s extremely unpatriotic and extremely disrespectful to our country.”