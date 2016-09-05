Trump: ‘I Never Spoke to’ Bondi About Trump U Case

Donald Trump on Monday insisted he “never spoke to” Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi about the Trump University fraud case before his charitable foundation donated $25,000 to a political group associated with Bondi. The donation, which violated federal tax law and for which Trump himself paid a $2,500 penalty to the IRS, came around the time that Bondi decided not to pursue a case against Trump University. “First of all, she’s beyond reproach. She’s a fine person. Never spoke to her about it at all. Never,” the Republican presidential nominee told reporters. “Many of the attorney generals [sic] turned that case down, because I'll win that case in court.” Trump’s foundation has been under fire for allegedly operating as a political slush fund in order to prop up his presidential campaign.
