Trump: ‘I Really Don’t Know’ Why Giuliani Called White House Budget Office
President Trump said Wednesday that he “doesn’t know” why his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was communicating with the White House’s Office of Management and Budget. He insisted to reporters at the NATO Summit in London that the calls, revealed in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report, were “no big deal” and “like something that’s not so complicated, frankly.”
In response to the phone logs, which were obtained from AT&T and Verizon by the House Intelligence Committee, Giuliani tweeted this morning, “The mere fact I had numerous calls with the White House does not establish any specific topic. Remember, I’m the President’s attorney.” It is still unclear why the president’s personal lawyer would need to speak with OMB officials, who were responsible for freezing $391 million in foreign and military aid to Ukraine this summer at Trump’s behest. Trump and his allies have previously said that there was no connection between withholding the aid and Giuliani’s pressure campaign on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Trump’s political rivals for his own political gain.