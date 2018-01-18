Trump: I ‘Scored Highest’ on Cognitive Test

President Trump took a swipe at his predecessors while defending his cognitive abilities Wednesday, telling Reuters that previous administrations left the North Korea issue for him to deal with because he “scored the highest on tests.” Noting his doctor’s announcement that he’d gotten a perfect score on a screening for neurological impairments, Trump referenced former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, claiming they didn’t do enough to curb North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s threats. “I guess they all realized they’re going to have to leave it to a president that scored the highest on tests. What can I tell you?” he said. It was not immediately clear what led Trump to believe his scores surpassed those of previous presidents. White House physician Ronny Jackson told reporters Tuesday the president scored 30 out of 30 on a cognitive exam, but he declined to compare Trump’s results to those of his predecessors.
